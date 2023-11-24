The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) host a Big Ten clash against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska has struggled offensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (18.7 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 19th-best, giving up only 18.7 points per game. On offense, Iowa is a bottom-25 unit, putting up only 18.5 points per game (11th-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, giving up only 12.4 points per contest (third-best).

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Nebraska Iowa 317.7 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (133rd) 307.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.6 (7th) 186.6 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (106th) 131.1 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.1 (130th) 25 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 967 passing yards, completing 49% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 483 yards (43.9 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 100 times for 409 yards (37.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 31 catches for 289 yards (26.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 23 passes for 251 yards (22.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Alex Bullock's 13 receptions are good enough for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 882 yards on 86-of-173 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 668 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has compiled 385 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (27.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 24 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 213 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson's 10 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 141 yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

