When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:31 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:04 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.