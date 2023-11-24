Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Considering a wager on McTavish in the Ducks-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Mason McTavish vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, McTavish has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In McTavish's 19 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 14 of 19 games this season, McTavish has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has an assist in eight of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that McTavish hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 19 Games 3 20 Points 1 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

