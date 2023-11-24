Can we anticipate Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks play the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

  • McTavish has scored in eight of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • McTavish has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • McTavish's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:56 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:14 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

