The New York Knicks (8-6) will host the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three home games in a row.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

New York is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The 110.1 points per game the Knicks put up are just two more points than the Heat give up (108.1).

New York has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 108.1 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat average 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks give up (105.8).

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Miami is 9-2.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Knicks are scoring 2.6 more points per game (111.8) than they are in road games (109.2).

New York is ceding 102.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (107.7).

The Knicks are sinking 13.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 2% points better than they're averaging in road games (13.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, putting up 111.8 points per game, compared to 111.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.

At home the Heat are averaging 27 assists per game, 1.4 more than on the road (25.6).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Evan Fournier Questionable Ankle

Heat Injuries