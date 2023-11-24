The Los Angeles Kings visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adrian Kempe, Mason McTavish and others in this game.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (18 total points), having registered eight goals and 10 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 17 games, with four goals and 13 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals and added eight assists through 17 games for Los Angeles.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

McTavish is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 20 points (1.1 per game), with 10 goals and 10 assists in 19 games (playing 17:17 per game).

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano has helped lead the attack for Anaheim this season with 13 goals and six assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

