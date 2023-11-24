The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-190) Ducks (+155) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings are 7-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Kings have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 11 of 17 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Ducks Additional Info

Kings vs. Ducks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 67 (4th) Goals 54 (23rd) 43 (3rd) Goals Allowed 60 (20th) 13 (15th) Power Play Goals 13 (15th) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (23rd)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.

The Kings' 67 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Kings are one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 43 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +24 this season.

