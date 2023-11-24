Kings vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
Kings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings are 7-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Kings have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 11 of 17 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Kings vs Ducks Additional Info
Kings vs. Ducks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|67 (4th)
|Goals
|54 (23rd)
|43 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (20th)
|13 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (15th)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (23rd)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Los Angeles has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is one lower than their season-long average.
- The Kings' 67 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Kings are one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 43 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +24 this season.
