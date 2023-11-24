The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe has 18 points in 17 games (eight goals, 10 assists).

Fiala is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 17 points (one per game) -- scoring four goals and adding 13 assists.

Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals and added eight assists in 17 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (2-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .845% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Mason McTavish has recorded 10 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 18.2%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 20 total points (1.1 per game).

With 19 total points (one per game), including 13 goals and six assists through 19 contests, Vatrano is key for Anaheim's offense.

This season, Ryan Strome has two goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-3-0 on the season, giving up 29 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassing 243 saves with an .893% save percentage (43rd in the league).

Kings vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.16 14th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 27th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 20.97% 13th 2nd 90.16% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 13th

