The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

The Ducks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, scoring 25 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Before this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Friday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Kings Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Kings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (9-10 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in contests that have required OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have earned 18 points in their 11 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 2-3-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-5-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 7-3-0 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.16 14th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 27th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 20.97% 13th 2nd 90.16% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 13th

Ducks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

