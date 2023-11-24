Ducks vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
The Ducks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, scoring 25 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).
Before this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Friday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Kings Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Kings 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (9-10 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-4-0) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Ducks have earned 18 points in their 11 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 2-3-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-5-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 7-3-0 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|2nd
|3.94
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|4th
|2.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|14th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.2
|27th
|6th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|27th
|19th
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|20.97%
|13th
|2nd
|90.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.35%
|13th
Ducks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
