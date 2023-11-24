The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight straight road games, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have recorded a 7-1-2 record after putting up 35 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 18 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have finished -3-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 11-3-3.

Los Angeles has seven points (3-0-1) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 13 games (10-0-3, 23 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.16 14th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 27th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 20.97% 13th 2nd 90.16% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 13th

Kings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

