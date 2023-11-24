Kings vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight straight road games, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
In the last 10 contests, the Kings have recorded a 7-1-2 record after putting up 35 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 18 goals in those games.
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.
Kings vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs Ducks Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have finished -3-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 11-3-3.
- Los Angeles has seven points (3-0-1) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Kings have scored at least three goals in 13 games (10-0-3, 23 points).
- In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|2nd
|3.94
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|4th
|2.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|14th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.2
|27th
|6th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|27th
|19th
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|20.97%
|13th
|2nd
|90.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.35%
|13th
Kings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
