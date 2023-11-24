The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

The Kings' offense has put up 35 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 18 goals. A total of 35 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in seven power-play goals (20.0%). They are 7-1-2 in those contests.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Friday's game.

Kings vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -3-3 in overtime games on their way to an 11-3-3 overall record.

In the four games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 13 games (10-0-3, 23 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to register 16 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kings went 5-1-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.16 14th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 27th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 20.97% 13th 2nd 90.16% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 13th

Kings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

