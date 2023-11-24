Friday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center sees the Kings as heavy road favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+155). The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Kings vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Ducks Additional Info

Kings vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 18 games this season.

The Kings have gone 7-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Ducks have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 3-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Anaheim has a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 2-8-0 6.4 3.50 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.50 1.80 7 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 2.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.50 3.10 9 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

