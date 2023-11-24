Kings vs. Ducks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 24
Friday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center sees the Kings as heavy road favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+155). The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
Kings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Kings vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Kings Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
|FanDuel
|-205
|+168
|6.5
Kings vs Ducks Additional Info
Kings vs. Ducks Betting Trends
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 18 games this season.
- The Kings have gone 7-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Ducks have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 46.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 3-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Anaheim has a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.
Kings Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|5-5
|2-8-0
|6.4
|3.50
|1.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-1-2
|3.50
|1.80
|7
|20.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|5-5
|4-6-0
|6.5
|2.50
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|2.50
|3.10
|9
|27.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-4
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
