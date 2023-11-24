The Anaheim Ducks will host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, November 24, with the Kings victorious in eight consecutive road games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Kings-Ducks game on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Ducks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 43 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 17 8 10 18 3 6 100% Anze Kopitar 17 9 8 17 7 6 56.6% Kevin Fiala 17 4 13 17 12 7 36.4% Quinton Byfield 17 3 12 15 1 7 33.3% Trevor Moore 17 9 6 15 7 10 21.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 60 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players