How to Watch the Kings vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks will host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, November 24, with the Kings victorious in eight consecutive road games.
Check out the Kings-Ducks game on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Ducks Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 43 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|17
|8
|10
|18
|3
|6
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|17
|9
|8
|17
|7
|6
|56.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|17
|4
|13
|17
|12
|7
|36.4%
|Quinton Byfield
|17
|3
|12
|15
|1
|7
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|17
|9
|6
|15
|7
|10
|21.4%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 60 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|19
|10
|10
|20
|7
|4
|57.7%
|Frank Vatrano
|19
|13
|6
|19
|3
|11
|25%
|Ryan Strome
|18
|2
|12
|14
|10
|9
|33.3%
|Troy Terry
|19
|5
|7
|12
|13
|11
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|19
|1
|10
|11
|7
|4
|-
