Here's a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +24.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the league.

Anaheim's total of 60 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Kings vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-190) Ducks (+155) 6

