Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks play at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Fiala are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Kevin Fiala vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Fiala has a goal in four games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Fiala has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Fiala has an assist in 10 of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Fiala goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fiala has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fiala Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 17 Points 4 4 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

