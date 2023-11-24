Can we anticipate Jaret Anderson-Dolan scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Anderson-Dolan scored in six of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Anderson-Dolan picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Anderson-Dolan's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league action.
  • The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1
10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.