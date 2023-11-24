Can we anticipate Jaret Anderson-Dolan scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan scored in six of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Anderson-Dolan picked up one assist on the power play.

Anderson-Dolan's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league action.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

