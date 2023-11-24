On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

  • Silfverberg has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Silfverberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:32 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

