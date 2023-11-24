Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 24?
On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Silfverberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
