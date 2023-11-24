Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 24?
Can we anticipate Ilya Lyubushkin lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
