Can we anticipate Ilya Lyubushkin lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:05 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

