Friday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Acrisure Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-68 in favor of Hawaii, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-16.7)

Hawaii (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii Performance Insights

Hawaii owned a top-25 defense last season, ranking 14th-best in college basketball with 61.8 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 300th with 66.9 points scored per contest.

The Rainbow Warriors grabbed 32.1 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.2 rebounds per contest (61st-ranked).

Last season Hawaii ranked 324th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.1 per game.

The Rainbow Warriors ranked 132nd in the nation with 11.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rainbow Warriors sank 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it was a dominant season for Hawaii, who ceded 4.4 threes per game (best in college basketball) and a 29.4% shooting percentage from downtown (10th-best).

Of the shots taken by Hawaii last season, 62.9% of them were two-pointers (71.5% of the team's made baskets) and 37.1% were three-pointers (28.5%).

