How to Watch Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors shot 42.9% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 44.2% the Vaqueros' opponents shot last season.
- Hawaii went 13-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Rainbow Warriors ranked 222nd.
- The Rainbow Warriors scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.
- Hawaii went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 78.2 points.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- The Rainbow Warriors allowed fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (65.1) last season.
- Hawaii knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hawaii-Hilo
|W 82-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/17/2023
|Niagara
|W 92-73
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 70-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/24/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/3/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
