The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors shot 42.9% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 44.2% the Vaqueros' opponents shot last season.
  • Hawaii went 13-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Rainbow Warriors ranked 222nd.
  • The Rainbow Warriors scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.
  • Hawaii went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 78.2 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
  • The Rainbow Warriors allowed fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (65.1) last season.
  • Hawaii knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Hawaii-Hilo W 82-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/17/2023 Niagara W 92-73 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Northern Arizona W 70-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/24/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Acrisure Arena
11/30/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/3/2023 Central Arkansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

