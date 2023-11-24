The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors shot 42.9% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 44.2% the Vaqueros' opponents shot last season.

Hawaii went 13-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Rainbow Warriors ranked 222nd.

The Rainbow Warriors scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.

Hawaii went 4-0 last season when it scored more than 78.2 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

The Rainbow Warriors allowed fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (65.1) last season.

Hawaii knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule