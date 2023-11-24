Friday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-3) and the Air Force Falcons (3-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Hawaii securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 24.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 50-40 loss to Idaho in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Hawaii vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Hawaii vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 66, Air Force 62

Hawaii Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rainbow Wahine scored 60.3 points per game last season (271st in college basketball) and allowed 60.0 (69th in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

With 61.5 points per game in Big West contests, Hawaii scored 1.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.3 PPG).

The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.4 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 59.2 points per contest.

In home games, Hawaii gave up 0.9 more points per game (59.9) than on the road (59.0).

