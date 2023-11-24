Frank Vatrano will be among those on the ice Friday when his Anaheim Ducks play the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Vatrano against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.

Vatrano has a goal in eight games this year out of 19 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Vatrano has a point in 11 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Vatrano has an assist in five of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 19 Games 3 19 Points 3 13 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

