Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Kings on November 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adrian Kempe, Mason McTavish and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
McTavish's 20 points are important for Anaheim. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 19 games.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 19 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added six assists in 19 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Ryan Strome has 14 points so far, including two goals and 12 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 18 points in 17 games (eight goals and 10 assists).
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|8
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Kevin Fiala has four goals and 13 assists to total 17 points (1.0 per game).
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
