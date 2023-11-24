Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adrian Kempe, Mason McTavish and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

McTavish's 20 points are important for Anaheim. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 19 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 19 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added six assists in 19 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Ryan Strome has 14 points so far, including two goals and 12 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 7 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 18 points in 17 games (eight goals and 10 assists).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Kevin Fiala has four goals and 13 assists to total 17 points (1.0 per game).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1

