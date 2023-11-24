The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-190) Ducks (+155) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Anaheim has a record of 3-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 18 games this season.

Ducks vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 67 (4th) Goals 54 (23rd) 43 (3rd) Goals Allowed 60 (20th) 13 (15th) Power Play Goals 13 (15th) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (23rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread in that span.

Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.

The Ducks have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 60 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.