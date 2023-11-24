Ducks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3), winners of eight road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center on Friday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Anaheim has a record of 3-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 18 games this season.
Ducks vs Kings Additional Info
Ducks vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|67 (4th)
|Goals
|54 (23rd)
|43 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (20th)
|13 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (15th)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (23rd)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread in that span.
- Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 60 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th.
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
