Kevin Fiala and Frank Vatrano will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Mason McTavish's 10 goals and 10 assists in 19 contests give him 20 points on the season.

With 19 total points (one per game), including 13 goals and six assists through 19 games, Vatrano is key for Anaheim's offense.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-3-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league). In 8 games, he has 243 saves, and has given up 29 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 18 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 17 games, Fiala has scored four goals and picked up 13 assists.

Anze Kopitar has 17 points for Los Angeles, via nine goals and eight assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 2-0-2. He has given up 16 goals (3.75 goals against average) and made 87 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.16 14th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 27th 6th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 20.97% 13th 2nd 90.16% Penalty Kill % 82.35% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.