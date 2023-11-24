Friday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Kings are -190 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+155) in the game, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs Kings Additional Info

Ducks vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 17 games this season.

The Kings are 7-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Ducks have seven wins in the 15 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 3-6 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 2-8-0 6.4 3.5 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.5 1.8 7 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 2.5 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.5 3.1 9 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.