The Anaheim Ducks (9-10) will host the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) -- who've won eight straight on the road -- on Friday at 3:30 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Kings and Ducks meet on ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Kings Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 60 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 19 10 10 20 7 4 57.7% Frank Vatrano 19 13 6 19 3 11 25% Ryan Strome 18 2 12 14 10 9 33.3% Troy Terry 19 5 7 12 13 11 0% Pavel Mintyukov 19 1 10 11 7 4 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 43 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players