As they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) on Friday, November 24 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Anaheim has given up 60 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the league.

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +24.

Ducks vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-190) Ducks (+155) 6

