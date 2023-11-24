Ducks vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 24
As they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) on Friday, November 24 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Ducks vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Anaheim has given up 60 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
- Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +24.
Ducks vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|6
