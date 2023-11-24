As they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Kings (11-3-3) on Friday, November 24 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-10) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body
Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed
Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

  • With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Anaheim has given up 60 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
  • Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings' 67 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fourth in the league.
  • It has the league's second-best goal differential at +24.

Ducks vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-190) Ducks (+155) 6

