Drew Doughty will be among those on the ice Friday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. There are prop bets for Doughty available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Drew Doughty vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:54 per game on the ice, is +8.

Doughty has scored a goal in three of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 17 games this year, Doughty has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 17 games this year, Doughty has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Doughty has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Doughty Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 8 Points 5 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

