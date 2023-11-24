On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Drew Doughty going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

  • Doughty has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:09 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:27 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 26:27 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

