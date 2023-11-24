Will Carl Grundstrom Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
Can we count on Carl Grundstrom finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Grundstrom stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Grundstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|11:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
