Can we count on Carl Grundstrom finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:33 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 11:16 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:06 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

