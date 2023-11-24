Can we count on Carl Grundstrom finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:33 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 11:16 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

