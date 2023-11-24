Cam Fowler will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings face off at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Fowler has averaged 23:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Fowler has a goal in two of 19 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fowler has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fowler has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fowler Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 19 Games 3 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

