Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big West squads will be on Friday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the UCSB Gauchos playing the UNLV Rebels.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Thomas Tommies vs. UC Irvine Anteaters
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Long Island Sharks
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|UCSB Gauchos vs. UNLV Rebels
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
