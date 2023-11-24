Arthur Kaliyev and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Considering a bet on Kaliyev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kaliyev has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 12:47 on the ice per game.

Kaliyev has a goal in three games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaliyev has a point in six of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaliyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 15 games played.

The implied probability that Kaliyev hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Kaliyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 15 Games 3 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.