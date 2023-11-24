On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Arthur Kaliyev going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaliyev stats and insights

  • Kaliyev has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Kaliyev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:31 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:55 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:46 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.