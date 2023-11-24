The Los Angeles Kings, including Anze Kopitar, are in action Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Kopitar against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream:

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Kopitar has scored a goal in eight of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kopitar has a point in 14 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kopitar has an assist in eight of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Kopitar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 17 Points 5 9 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

