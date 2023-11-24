For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Anze Kopitar a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

Kopitar has scored in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Kopitar has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:30 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:16 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:15 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:47 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.