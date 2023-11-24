For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Alex Laferriere a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Laferriere has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:26 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:47 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 5-4

Kings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

