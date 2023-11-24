Will Alex Laferriere Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Alex Laferriere a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Laferriere stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Laferriere has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Laferriere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:26
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.