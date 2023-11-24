The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn among them, play the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Killorn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Killorn vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Through nine games this season, Killorn has yet to score a goal.

Killorn has tallied point in two of nine games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of nine games this year, Killorn has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Killorn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 9 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

