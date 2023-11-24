On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alex Killorn going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

  • Killorn is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

