On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alex Killorn going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

