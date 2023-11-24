Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks meet at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Kempe against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Adrian Kempe vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Kempe has a goal in eight games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Kempe has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kempe has an assist in eight of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 18 Points 7 8 Goals 4 10 Assists 3

