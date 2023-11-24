Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Adrian Kempe to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kempe stats and insights
- Kempe has scored in eight of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Kempe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
