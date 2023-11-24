Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Does a wager on Henrique interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Henrique has averaged 15:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Henrique has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Henrique has a point in eight of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has an assist in six of 18 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Henrique has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 3 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.