Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Dissly has 87 receiving yards on nine grabs (12 targets), averaging 12.4 yards per game.

Dissly vs. the 49ers

Dissly vs the 49ers (since 2021): 4 GP / 6.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 6.2 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Dissly will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers concede 221.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the 49ers have scored 11 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Dissly Receiving Insights

Dissly, in two of three games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dissly has 3.5% of his team's target share (12 targets on 346 passing attempts).

He has racked up 7.3 yards per target (87 yards on 12 targets).

Dissly does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

