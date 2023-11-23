Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Lockett has posted 545 yards on 51 receptions with four TDs, averaging 54.5 yards per game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lockett and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lockett vs. the 49ers

Lockett vs the 49ers (since 2021): 5 GP / 61.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 61.2 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 221.4 passing yards the 49ers concede per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Seahawks vs 49ers on Fubo!

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lockett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 10 games this season.

Lockett has been targeted on 74 of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (21.4% target share).

He has 545 receiving yards on 74 targets to rank 72nd in NFL play with 7.4 yards per target.

In three of 10 games this season, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 21.1% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.