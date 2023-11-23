The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) hit the road for an NFC West clash against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks score 21.6 points per game, 5.9 more than the 49ers allow (15.7).

The Seahawks collect 24.6 more yards per game (327.4) than the 49ers allow (302.8).

This season Seattle rushes for 15.2 more yards per game (96.6) than San Francisco allows (81.4).

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 19 takeaways.

Seahawks Home Performance

At home, the Seahawks average more points (24.6 per game) than overall (21.6). But they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).

The Seahawks accumulate 354.8 yards per game at home (27.4 more than overall), and allow 358.8 at home (13.2 more than overall).

Seattle accumulates 238.8 passing yards per game at home (8.0 more than overall), and allows 261.6 at home (28.6 more than overall).

At home, the Seahawks pick up more rushing yards (116.0 per game) than they do overall (96.6). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (97.2) than they do overall (112.6).

The Seahawks convert more third downs at home (32.8%) than they do overall (31.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (48.1%) than overall (44.0%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

