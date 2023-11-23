At Lumen Field on Thursday, November 23, the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET. The 49ers should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The 49ers have been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (387 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (302.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are generating 21.6 points per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL defensively (21.8 points allowed per game).

Seahawks vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-7) Toss Up (44) 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

Seahawks Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Seahawks based on the moneyline is 27.0%.

Seattle has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

In 2023, four Seattle games have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Seahawks games this year (44) is 0.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

San Francisco has compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

San Francisco and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 44 points, one higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Seahawks vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 27.9 15.7 30.2 16.6 25.6 14.8 Seattle 21.6 21.8 24.6 22.6 18.6 21

