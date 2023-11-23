The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) will face off against NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43 points.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Seahawks have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The 49ers have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in six games, and they've lost the third quarter in four games.

In 10 games this year, the 49ers have lost the third quarter four times and won six times.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After 10 games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter six times and won four times.

In 10 games this season, the 49ers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent eight times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have had the lead five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

The 49ers have been winning after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of 10 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (7-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.