Will Noah Fant get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 12 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant has 17 receptions for 236 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 22 times, and averages 26.2 yards per contest.

Having played nine games this year, Fant has not tallied a TD reception.

Noah Fant Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0

Rep Noah Fant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.