Seattle Seahawks receiver Noah Fant will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Fant has 17 receptions (22 targets) for 236 yards, averaging 26.2 yards per game so far this season.

Fant vs. the 49ers

Fant vs the 49ers (since 2021): 3 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 49ers surrender 221.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense ranks seventh in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Fant Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Fant has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Fant has 6.4% of his team's target share (22 targets on 346 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging 10.7 yards per target.

Having played nine games this year, Fant has not tallied a TD reception.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

